Newsom signs bills allowing duplexes, quadplexes in single-family zones (Mercury News, SF Chronicle)

San Diego will scrap transportation/development guide to incorporate new state rules on VMT (Patch)

The U.S. is on the precipice of a transportation revolution (NRDC)

Except that the proposed e-bike tax credit was cut in half (Bicycle Retailer)

Wildlife crossing needed over Las Vegas high-speed rail – but btw, also over existing highway (LA Times)

Transportation pollution doesn’t only come on wheels (EarthJustice)

Being a climate hawk in Congress has been a lonely job (Slate)

LA County to shut down urban oil fields (Capital and Main)

Chevron to invest a bit more on low-carbon fuels (Wall Street Journal)

