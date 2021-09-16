Today’s Headlines
- More on withheld HSR funding (Smart Cities Dive)
- Pasadena moves to reclaim the unfinished stub of the 710 freeway (Pasadena Now, Pasadena Star News)
- Bay Area is “reopening” but transit ridership is slow to recover (KTVU)
- LA County takes first (baby) steps to end oil drilling in urban areas (LA Times)
- Kern County calls in the National Guard to help with COVID surge (Bakersfield.com)
- How urban settings exhaust people (Psychology Today)
- Paris is liberating itself from cars (Slate)
- Census: U.S. government aid during pandemic helped reduce poverty (Reuters)
- Oh great. Climate change may increase cases of dangerous Valley Fever (Grist)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.