Today’s Headlines
- NTSB chair calls for fundamental rethink of transportation planning (Smart Cities Dive)
- Saving public transportation and the untapped potential of listening (The City Fix)
- Brompton bike company urges cities to become safer and sustainable (Bicycling)
- Illinois passes a groundbreaking equitable climate bill (NRDC)
- Amsterdam built an underwater bike garage/aquatic habitat (Fast Company)
- Bruce’s Beach to be returned to family’s heirs (California City News)
- Court rules that San Mateo improperly denied a housing development (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Coastal fog is declining worldwide as climate shifts (Santa Cruz Lookout)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.