Today’s Headlines

Everyone “jaywalks,” but only some get tickets for it – that could change in CA (LAist)

Cap-and-trade forest offsets are a big and dangerous lie (LA Times)

Carbon emissions from to water delivery are likely to spike if water use does not decrease (Next10)

This planet needs no-traffic neighborhoods (Forbes)

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Park(ing) Day next week (The Dirt)

StreetFilms travels to Montreal for its 1,000th StreetFilm

A new “railroad company” wants to revive defunct northern CA rail line – planned to be transformed into a trail – to transport coal (Trains)

Some lawmakers oppose even testing a road user charge; drivers just do not want to pay for road maintenance (The Coast News)

Local decisions could thwart state housing mandates (Capital and Main)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

