Today’s Headlines
Streetsblog wishes you a peaceful – and fun – Labor Day weekend
- Revitalizing a historic Black town in the Central Valley (CalMatters)
- It’s the end of the line for old BART cars (BART)
- Study confirms that access to transportation yields better student outcomes (Diverse Education)
- CA bill would require all new self-driving vehicles to be electric… by 2030 (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Legislature passes another bill to streamline housing (Daily Cal)
- Will S.B. 9 and S.B. 10 make a difference? (CP&DR)
- Sacramento light rail debuts first contactless payment system (Smart Cities World)
- Building back in bicycle friendly ways (Prospect)
- Is the prospect of cleaner air an incentive for people to use transit? (Traffic Technology Today)
- Suburban real estate agent arrives at the cusp of understanding connections between housing, VMT (Village News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
