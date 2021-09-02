Today’s Headlines
- The Senate could fix transit funding in the federal infrastructure bill (Transportation for America)
- Where the infrastructure money will go (CNBC)
- Largest electric truck deployment ever gets going in Southern California (Transit Topics)
- California Energy Commission grant will help build first solar-powered truck stop in Bakersfield (Yahoo! Finance)
- CA to offer e-bike incentives (Spectrum News)
- What we really need are a lot more electric delivery bikes (Bloomberg)
- The role of transportation in the Caldor Fire and other catastrophes (Forbes)
- It’s getting harder to evacuate disasters (Wired)
- Millions could lose their homes with end of eviction moratorium (NY Times)
- Solutions for housing stability (Urban Wire)
- More solutions for ending homelessness (Next City)
- Sometimes community engagement is just a way to kill a project (Governing)
- Irvine plans to study “smart” intersections using sensors (Orange County Register)
