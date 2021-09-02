Today’s Headlines

  • The Senate could fix transit funding in the federal infrastructure bill (Transportation for America)
  • Where the infrastructure money will go (CNBC)
  • Largest electric truck deployment ever gets going in Southern California (Transit Topics)
  • California Energy Commission grant will help build first solar-powered truck stop in Bakersfield (Yahoo! Finance)
  • CA to offer e-bike incentives (Spectrum News)
  • What we really need are a lot more electric delivery bikes (Bloomberg)
  • The role of transportation in the Caldor Fire and other catastrophes (Forbes)
  • It’s getting harder to evacuate disasters (Wired)
  • Millions could lose their homes with end of eviction moratorium (NY Times)
  • Solutions for housing stability (Urban Wire)
  • More solutions for ending homelessness (Next City)
  • Sometimes community engagement is just a way to kill a project (Governing)
  • Irvine plans to study “smart” intersections using sensors (Orange County Register)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

