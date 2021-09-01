Today’s Headlines

Modesto offers an online tool to explore, weigh in on improving walking and biking (Modesto Bee)

Merced County builds an automotive research and testing site (Merced County Times)

Court rules that Caltrans can go ahead and widen a highway next to old-growth redwoods (Courthouse News)

A different court rules that nope, loss of parking does not equate to environmental impact (JD Supra)

Free parking is killing cities (Bloomberg)

BART gets new escalators! (BART)

Developers promise community benefits, but communities don’t always get them (Shelterforce)

American environmentalism has failed because it is marginal to people’s lives (The Reader)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.