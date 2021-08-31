Today’s Headlines

National forests in CA will stay closed for two more weeks due to fire risk – no Labor Day hiking, biking, camping (Sacramento Bee)

How transit funding got traded away in the infrastructure package (Eno Center for Transportation)

Coalition lobbies to restore transit funding (The Hill)

Keep that mask on while riding transit (California News Times)

Transportation leaders in SF, LA say: Speeders should not set speed limits – pass A.B. 43! (CalMatters)

Iterating to safety (Strong Towns)

More on housing density bills (Marketplace, SF Chronicle)

Pew Research finds Americans want bigger houses, longer drives (MSNBC) And it looks like a political preference (Motherboard)

Census data has been released, and 2020 will be a year with a lot of asterisks (StatChat)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

