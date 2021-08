Today’s Headlines

San Diego celebrates trolley extension (Fox5)

Thirty CA districts are about to get electric school buses (PGE Currents)

U.S. to accelerate offshore wind industry (LA Times)

Yesterday’s cap-and-trade auction sold out completely, at highest prices yet (EDF)

U.S. Bicycle Route System adds new routes in five states (Forbes)

Rural county hospitals are crumpling under Covid cases (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF