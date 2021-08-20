Today’s Headlines
- How much difference will a zoning bill make? (CalMatters)
- Revisioning Crenshaw Boulevard (Metropolis Magazine)
- Climate change is making us poorer (Bloomberg)
- They thought they were working for sustainability, but they were doing the opposite (LA Times)
- The benefits of playing chess in public (Arch Daily)
- Mike’s Bikes sold to owner of Santa Cruz and Cervelo (Bicycle Retailer)
- Researchers working on interactions between pedestrians and self-driving vehicles (The Mayor)
- City rats are getting bigger (Fast Company)
