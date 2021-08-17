Today’s Headlines

  • Federal government opens investigation into Tesla autopilot system (NY Times, NPR)
  • Bikes and buses should be the norm (Inside Climate News)
  • National City plans to turn a freeway underpass into a pedestrian plaza (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Raleigh to make ebikes for couriers, deliveries (Financial Times)
  • Things that hold back climate policy (SP Global)
  • Climate change + pollution make each other – and their health impacts – worse (Grist)
  • Oh – and smoky air makes us more vulnerable to COVID, too (Grist)
  • Too much data? (Technology Review)
  • World Naked Bike Ride = nearly naked people riding bikes in Chicago (TimeOut)

