Caltrans Approves Nearly $82 Million for 134 Projects to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Improve Transportation

Yesterday, Caltrans announced nearly $82 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 134 local public transportation projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase transportation options by providing new and expanded bus and rail service for disadvantaged and low-income communities.

“The climate crisis is disproportionately affecting low-income households and communities of color,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a statement. “This investment will help reduce environmental impacts from transportation and help connect communities, particularly those facing economic barriers to transportation options.”

LCTOP is funded by the Cap‑and‑Trade Program from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The Cap-and-Trade Program is one of many programs developed under AB 32, the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 implemented to fight climate change. It is designed to reduce greenhouse gases from the largest sources of emissions in California, to drive innovation and steer the state toward a clean energy economy.

Some of the projects that will benefit from LCTOP funding include (to see a full list, click here):