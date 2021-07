Today’s Headlines

LA’s Green Car Revolution Not As Green As Advertised (LAT)

Will SF Muni Ever Restore Full Service? (SFChron)

Where are the Dam Water Projects? (SacBee)

California’s COVID Cases, Spiking or Steadily Growing? (LAT)

Just in Time for Back to School (Union-Tribune)

Home Sales Up Staggering 67% on OC (OC Register)

Fresno Ranks As One of Country’s Top “Urban Heat Islands” (Fresno Bee)

Infrastructure Week Update:

Reps. “Force” Dems to Drop Crackdowns on Tax Cheats (Reuters)

Progressives Jumping Off Ship. (Politico)

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Won’t Support Bi-Partisan Plan, SC Has Worst Roads in Country (Raw Story)

