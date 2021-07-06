Today’s Headlines

  • LA Times discovers battery-powered trains (but mentions it might not work for HSR)
  • Court blocks sale of Caltrans property in South Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
  • DeSaulnier on the federal transportation bill (Mercury News)
  • Caltrans’ road building creates funding streams, but doesn’t solve congestion (Davis Vanguard)
  • Union City’s controversial East-West Connector gets help from the state (Mercury News)
  • State will fund more rebates for electric vehicles, but questions remain (SF Chronicle)
  • Cities across Europe address gender divide in transportation (Bloomberg)
  • COVID has not gone away (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF