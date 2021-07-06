Today’s Headlines
- LA Times discovers battery-powered trains (but mentions it might not work for HSR)
- Court blocks sale of Caltrans property in South Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- DeSaulnier on the federal transportation bill (Mercury News)
- Caltrans’ road building creates funding streams, but doesn’t solve congestion (Davis Vanguard)
- Union City’s controversial East-West Connector gets help from the state (Mercury News)
- State will fund more rebates for electric vehicles, but questions remain (SF Chronicle)
- Cities across Europe address gender divide in transportation (Bloomberg)
- COVID has not gone away (LA Times)
