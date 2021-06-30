Today’s Headlines
- There is little justice for hit-and-run victims (Bicycling)
- Climate change is pumping up the heat in the Northwest (Scientific American)
- High speed rail is conspicuously absent from the budget about to be signed (Sacramento Bee)
- Tehachapi welcomes latest HSR plans connecting Bakersfield and Palmdale (Bakersfield.com)
- Two fatal bike crashes in San Diego area call attention to unsafe infrastructure (NBC)
- Coaster train service to increase this fall (Mass Transit)
- California allocates money for transportation, road projects:
- $31m for new pavement, bridge, crossings, more in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties (Yahoo)
- Rest areas, maintenance vehicle pullouts, truck climbing lane, more in Hesperia, Adelanto (Victor Valley Daily Press)
- $22.7m to widen road approaching border with Mexico (10News)
- $5m for road widenings in San Benito County (Benito Link)
- Yes, USPS needs electric vehicles, but why cars? (Fast Company)
- Plan for housing at Tejon Ranch is a mistake (Guardian)
- What do we know about the infrastructure deal? (Transportation for America)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF