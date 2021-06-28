Today’s Headlines
- Safer streets means safer for everyone (NRDC)
- Transit’s struggle to gain riders (Urban Institute)
- Protected bike lane on Union St in Pasadena gets state funding (Pasadena Now, Patch)
- So do “green transit” projects in San Diego area (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Science says: Ban cars (Gizmodo)
- “Freeway lids” proposed to reconnect neighborhoods (San Diego Union Tribune, LA Times)
- Megaprojects are hard (Mercury News)
- CA to extend eviction moratorium through September (Capitol Weekly)
- California is more diverse and more segregated (LA Times)
- Cox’s “bold new plan” to cut homelessness has nothing new to offer (LA Times)
- San Diego has to start from scratch on arena deal – land should have been offered for housing first (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Same deal in Anaheim (Orange County Register)
