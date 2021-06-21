Today’s Headlines
- Santa Cruz considers return of bike-share (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- San Diego regional plan includes road use charges (San Diego Union Tribune)
- State bill would advance road charge pilot (Planetizen)
- Seleta Reynolds calls for “Universal Basic Mobility” (Gov Tech)
- Yellowstone Park is using driverless shuttles (Travel and Leisure)
- Big Oil may be taking a beating in the public sphere, but its stock prices are soaring (NY Times)
- Highway construction destroyed communities (NBC)
- California weighs an extension of eviction moratorium (CalMatters)
- The gentrification of Watts (Grist)
- But gentrification is not the problem! (Shelterforce)
