  • Santa Cruz considers return of bike-share (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • San Diego regional plan includes road use charges (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • State bill would advance road charge pilot (Planetizen)
  • Seleta Reynolds calls for “Universal Basic Mobility” (Gov Tech)
  • Yellowstone Park is using driverless shuttles (Travel and Leisure)
  • Big Oil may be taking a beating in the public sphere, but its stock prices are soaring (NY Times)
  • Highway construction destroyed communities (NBC)
  • California weighs an extension of eviction moratorium (CalMatters)
  • The gentrification of Watts (Grist)
  • But gentrification is not the problem! (Shelterforce)

