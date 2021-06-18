Today’s Headlines
- In U.S., a growing interest in walkability (Resilience)
- Introducing the Transit Equity Dashboard (TransitCenter)
- Temporary bus-only lanes in SF were so successful they may be made permanent (Mass Transit)
- Transit slowly return to prepandemic service levels (Danville San Ramon)
- L.A.’s “traffic behavior” is changing (LA Times)
- Strategies for dealing with too many delivery vans (Bloomberg)
- The case for using cap-and-trade money for school resilience (Ed Source)
- East coast states still working on a cap-and-trade system (JD Supra)
