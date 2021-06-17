Today’s Headlines
- Conserve energy, or else: Heat and drought are straining power systems (AP)
- SoCal legislators want high-speed rail money for local transit (SF Chronicle)
- Four ways transit can lure commuters back (Bloomberg)
- Clearlake is flush with money for infrastructure (Lake County News)
- EVs won’t save us (Marker)
- Trucking trade associations say AB5 – new rules on independent contractors – changes long-standing industry practice (Transport Topics)
- Cargo bikes are popular in Lisbon (European Cyclists’ Federation)
- Ode to a small bridge in Santa Barbara (Edhat)
