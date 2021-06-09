Today’s Headlines

  • Long live old bikes (Outside)
  • Speed camera bill held, but still needed (Capitol Weekly)
  • Self-driving trucks are coming (The Drive)
  • Federal transportation bill needs to focus on the future (NRDC)
  • One of the arguments about the federal bill is how much funding should go to transit (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Everyone has to cross roads, so why aren’t pedestrians the focus of road safety? (The Conversation)
  • The joy of crossing paths with strangers (New Yorker)
  • Safety barriers going up on Highway 41 (Your Central Valley)
  • Eagle Rock set to get bus-only lanes, but arguments are not over (Mass Transit)

