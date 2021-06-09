Today’s Headlines
- Long live old bikes (Outside)
- Speed camera bill held, but still needed (Capitol Weekly)
- Self-driving trucks are coming (The Drive)
- Federal transportation bill needs to focus on the future (NRDC)
- One of the arguments about the federal bill is how much funding should go to transit (SmartCitiesDive)
- Everyone has to cross roads, so why aren’t pedestrians the focus of road safety? (The Conversation)
- The joy of crossing paths with strangers (New Yorker)
- Safety barriers going up on Highway 41 (Your Central Valley)
- Eagle Rock set to get bus-only lanes, but arguments are not over (Mass Transit)
