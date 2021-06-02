Today’s Headlines

  • COVID broke transit; can it be remade better? (Politico)
  • Free transit won’t solve everything (Slate)
  • Oil industry claims jobs are more important than clean air and racial justice (SF Chronicle)
  • Bring back San Francisco’s Great Bicycle Adventure (SF Chronicle)
  • CA plans “massive scale-up” of EV charging infrastructure (Newsweek)
  • Well, anyway, Pope Francis has ordered an electric Popemobile (Tech Crunch)
  • Amtrak has a 15-year vision (Railway Age)
  • Freeways without futures (Congress for New Urbanism)
    • So tear them down; but then what? (Vice)
  • The carbon footprint of tap water (Treehugger)

