Today’s Headlines
- COVID broke transit; can it be remade better? (Politico)
- Free transit won’t solve everything (Slate)
- Oil industry claims jobs are more important than clean air and racial justice (SF Chronicle)
- Bring back San Francisco’s Great Bicycle Adventure (SF Chronicle)
- CA plans “massive scale-up” of EV charging infrastructure (Newsweek)
- Well, anyway, Pope Francis has ordered an electric Popemobile (Tech Crunch)
- Amtrak has a 15-year vision (Railway Age)
- Freeways without futures (Congress for New Urbanism)
- So tear them down; but then what? (Vice)
- The carbon footprint of tap water (Treehugger)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF