Today’s Headlines
- E-bikes can be an affordable way to reach climate goals (CalMatters)
- OCTA plans to use state funding for fare reduction programs and battery electric pilot (Mass Transit)
- LA Metro exploring plan for free transit (LA Times)
- Albertson’s begins replacing heavy-duty diesel trucks with electric semis (Fast Company)
- Ontario partners with Tesla to bring charging stations downtown (Daily Bulletin)
- Study: Airlines claim carbon offsets offer carbon neutrality, but it’s only hot air (Transport & Environment)
- Design public spaces for teen girls (Bloomberg)
- Empty malls to become housing? (AP)
- “Decade-old” project to “unclog” the “worst bottleneck” – highway widening gets funding (Marin Independent Journal)
- I-710 widening isn’t dead yet (LA Times)
- CTC chair responds to LA Times complaint about high gas prices, slow road repairs
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF