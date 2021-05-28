Today’s Headlines
- San Diego makes plans for faster rail transit; Opponents say that would hurt freeways (San Diego Union Tribune)
- What a city can gain when it removes a freeway (NY Times)
- Race and income have a dramatic effect on pollution exposure (Capitol Weekly)
- People are going to be traveling a lot this summer (SF Chronicle)
- Cap-and-trade auction results are strong (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Big oil’s bad day (New Yorker, Grist)
- …was a good day for life on Earth (Heated)
- Panel: Can public transit recover from pandemic? (Politico)
- Even partially automated driving encourages more driving (Wired)
