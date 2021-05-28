Today’s Headlines

  • San Diego makes plans for faster rail transit; Opponents say that would hurt freeways (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • What a city can gain when it removes a freeway (NY Times)
  • Race and income have a dramatic effect on pollution exposure (Capitol Weekly)
  • People are going to be traveling a lot this summer (SF Chronicle)
  • Cap-and-trade auction results are strong (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Big oil’s bad day (New Yorker, Grist)
    • …was a good day for life on Earth (Heated)
  • Panel: Can public transit recover from pandemic? (Politico)
  • Even partially automated driving encourages more driving (Wired)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF