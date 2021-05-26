Today’s Headlines

  • Let’s not widen country roads (Governing)
  • State DOTs should build housing (CityCommentary)
  • Aging in place is a community project (Next City)
  • Is a pedestrian warning label on SUVs a good idea? (CityLab)
  • Bike Month recap from Bike East Bay, listing some epic wins
  • San Jose approves massive Google Village in downtown (Mercury News)
  • Berkeley is still working on its plan for a DOT and removing police from traffic duty (Berkeleyside)
  • How to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill (Transportation for America)
  • E-bike tax credit benefits everyone (Bicycle Retailer)
  • More on CARB ruling that Uber and Lyft must go electric (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Personnel change at high-speed rail authority gives Vartabedian an opportunity to disparage the project (LA Times)
  • The fight over free fares on Muni (Mass Transit)
  • What happens when you can’t pay a fare with cash? (NextCity)
  • A lot of people stay in jobs they hate because of insurance (Route Fifty)
  • People who spent the pandemic in vans (The Guardian)

