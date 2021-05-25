Today’s Headlines
- Fix-it-first or highway expansion? The rhetoric is thick and repairs are endless (Washington Post)
- CTC allocates $924m for CA infrastructure projects (Transport Topics)
- Including money for LA Metro’s new light rail vehicles (Urban Transport News)
- Transportation for America analyses the US Senate’s proposed transportation bill
- Union City to relaunch “the Flea,” a 1970s on-demand transit service – with non-electric vehicles (Mercury News)
- Electrification of the U.S. fleet will start with buses (Smart Cities World)
- Autonomous vehicles could lead to more pollution (Gizmodo)
- Locals don’t want a fence blocking the railroad tracks in Del Mar (LA Times)
- Oil well setbacks are a political hot potato (AP)
- Homeless hotel shelters are a good start (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- San Francisco says it has helped get people off the streets – but it’s not that simple (SF Chronicle)
- What will happen when the eviction moratorium comes to an end? (Vox)
- “Gendered” government budgets account for different economic circumstances of women (Bloomberg)
