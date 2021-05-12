Today’s Headlines
- Where car-free streets boosted business (CityLab)
- Car supremacy and America’s traffic paradox (The Week)
- End red tape for red bus lanes (TransitCenter)
- Oklahoma signs its version of stop-as-yield law (KFOR)
- Waymo, Cruise want to run autonomous taxis, deliveries in SF (Reuters)
- Autonomous vehicles sound great, but they’re not all that (Jalopnik)
- Los Angeles to experiment with free fares on public transit (The American Prospect)
- Monterey-Salinas Transit to adopt contactless fare payment (Pymnts.com)
- European carbon prices are high enough to drive down the use of coal (E&E News)
- CA fires made people homeless, but Chico keeps harassing them (The Intercept)
- Newsom proposes funds for homeless (CalMatters)
- How Bakersfield ended homelessness (Next City)
