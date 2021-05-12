Today’s Headlines

Where car-free streets boosted business (CityLab)

Car supremacy and America’s traffic paradox (The Week)

End red tape for red bus lanes (TransitCenter)

Oklahoma signs its version of stop-as-yield law (KFOR)

Waymo, Cruise want to run autonomous taxis, deliveries in SF (Reuters)

Autonomous vehicles sound great, but they’re not all that (Jalopnik)

Los Angeles to experiment with free fares on public transit (The American Prospect)

Monterey-Salinas Transit to adopt contactless fare payment (Pymnts.com)

European carbon prices are high enough to drive down the use of coal (E&E News)

CA fires made people homeless, but Chico keeps harassing them (The Intercept)

Newsom proposes funds for homeless (CalMatters)

How Bakersfield ended homelessness (Next City)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF