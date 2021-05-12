Today’s Headlines

  • Where car-free streets boosted business (CityLab)
  • Car supremacy and America’s traffic paradox (The Week)
  • End red tape for red bus lanes (TransitCenter)
  • Oklahoma signs its version of stop-as-yield law (KFOR)
  • Waymo, Cruise want to run autonomous taxis, deliveries in SF (Reuters)
  • Autonomous vehicles sound great, but they’re not all that (Jalopnik)
  • Los Angeles to experiment with free fares on public transit (The American Prospect)
  • Monterey-Salinas Transit to adopt contactless fare payment (Pymnts.com)
  • European carbon prices are high enough to drive down the use of coal (E&E News)
  • CA fires made people homeless, but Chico keeps harassing them (The Intercept)
  • Newsom proposes funds for homeless (CalMatters)
  • How Bakersfield ended homelessness (Next City)

