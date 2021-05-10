Today’s Headlines

How working from home could make traffic worse (SF Chronicle)

Police investigate reports of a driverless Tesla on the freeway (SF Chronicle)

Elon is wrong, Tesla engineers told DMV (CNBC)

Antelope Valley adds more electric buses to its fleet (Green Car Congress)

A person had to die for officials to pay attention to dangerous conditions (Mercury News)

The connection between affordable housing and affordable transportation (Patch)

There’s a lot of federal money available (SF Chronicle)

Ma-a-aybe it could be used for homeless housing and health coverage? (SF Chronicle)

COVID deaths and drop in immigration contributed to CA population loss in 2020 (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF