Today’s Headlines
- How working from home could make traffic worse (SF Chronicle)
- Police investigate reports of a driverless Tesla on the freeway (SF Chronicle)
- Elon is wrong, Tesla engineers told DMV (CNBC)
- Antelope Valley adds more electric buses to its fleet (Green Car Congress)
- A person had to die for officials to pay attention to dangerous conditions (Mercury News)
- The connection between affordable housing and affordable transportation (Patch)
- There’s a lot of federal money available (SF Chronicle)
- Ma-a-aybe it could be used for homeless housing and health coverage? (SF Chronicle)
- COVID deaths and drop in immigration contributed to CA population loss in 2020 (CalMatters)
