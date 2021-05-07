Today’s Headlines

  • California is developing a clean vehicle future (NRDC)
  • It’s a start (Sierra Club)
  • But those old fossil fuel vehicles aren’t going away soon (Transportist)
  • SoCal is a hub for green transportation (MarketScale)
  • Who is moving to California, and who is leaving (PPIC)
  • Challenges and opportunities in urban cycling, from a long-time bike business (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Amtrak knows nothing about high speed rail (Pedestrian Observations)
  • Kansas city cleans up its municipal code, deleting jaywalking laws (Systemic Failure)
  • FresnoCOG considers using local sales tax money to widen Highway 41 (KMPH)

