Today’s Headlines
- California is developing a clean vehicle future (NRDC)
- It’s a start (Sierra Club)
- But those old fossil fuel vehicles aren’t going away soon (Transportist)
- SoCal is a hub for green transportation (MarketScale)
- Who is moving to California, and who is leaving (PPIC)
- Challenges and opportunities in urban cycling, from a long-time bike business (SmartCitiesDive)
- Amtrak knows nothing about high speed rail (Pedestrian Observations)
- Kansas city cleans up its municipal code, deleting jaywalking laws (Systemic Failure)
- FresnoCOG considers using local sales tax money to widen Highway 41 (KMPH)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF