Today’s Headlines

California is developing a clean vehicle future (NRDC)

It’s a start (Sierra Club)

But those old fossil fuel vehicles aren’t going away soon (Transportist)

SoCal is a hub for green transportation (MarketScale)

Who is moving to California, and who is leaving (PPIC)

Challenges and opportunities in urban cycling, from a long-time bike business (SmartCitiesDive)

Amtrak knows nothing about high speed rail (Pedestrian Observations)

Kansas city cleans up its municipal code, deleting jaywalking laws (Systemic Failure)

FresnoCOG considers using local sales tax money to widen Highway 41 (KMPH)

