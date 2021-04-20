Today’s Headlines
- CA bill looking to put safety before speed is part of a nationwide trend (LA Times)
- It took a decade, but the town of Muscoy is finally getting sidewalks (SBSun)
- Earth Day 2021: Join the Youth Climate Summit (Teen Vogue)
- San Bernardino chooses developer for Carousel Mall who plans to turn it into downtown hub (SBSun)
- Santa Clarita rep Garcia joins other CA Republicans in urging feds not to fund CA High-Speed Rail (Signal SCV)
- Californians found out what it’s like to not have to commute, and don’t want to go back (Mercury News)
- All-electric cars and trucks will save bucks, but need policies to make it happen (Utility Dive)
- Retired rail cars repurposed in Long Beach (LB Post)
- Columnist laments California’s Gas Tax (OC Register)
- Biden’s transpo budget is a mini version of his jobs plan: money for transit and a focus on racial equity. (WaPo)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF