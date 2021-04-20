Today’s Headlines

  • CA bill looking to put safety before speed is part of a nationwide trend (LA Times)
  • It took a decade, but the town of Muscoy is finally getting sidewalks (SBSun)
  • Earth Day 2021: Join the Youth Climate Summit (Teen Vogue)
  • San Bernardino chooses developer for Carousel Mall who plans to turn it into downtown hub (SBSun)
  • Santa Clarita rep Garcia joins other CA Republicans in urging feds not to fund CA High-Speed Rail (Signal SCV)
  • Californians found out what it’s like to not have to commute, and don’t want to go back (Mercury News)
  • All-electric cars and trucks will save bucks, but need policies to make it happen (Utility Dive)
  • Retired rail cars repurposed in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Columnist laments California’s Gas Tax (OC Register)
  • Biden’s transpo budget is a mini version of his jobs plan: money for transit and a focus on racial equity. (WaPo)

