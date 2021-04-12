Today’s Headlines

  • E-bike incentive bill would bring health, air quality benefits (Davis Vanguard)
    • Bill gets its first victory (CalBike)
  • San Jose restaurant owner don’t want the cars to come back (ABC7)
  • Cerritos College gets state grant to develop its clean transportation training programs (Press Telegram)
  • Work scheduled to close gap on Calistoga-to-St. Helena bike trail (Napa Valley Register)
  • Opponents have tried everything to undermine bike lane project in San Diego (unsuccessfully) (San Diego Magazine)
  • Boy, who’da thought infrastructure could stir up so much interest (Planetizen)
  • Latino areas devastated by COVID are reopening, slowly and cautiously (LA Times)
  • Care work is climate work (New Republic)
  • Some cities are turning off their lights to save the birds (NY Times)
  • Is Tiger getting “special treatment” after crashing is car? (Washington Post)

