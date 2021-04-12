Today’s Headlines
- E-bike incentive bill would bring health, air quality benefits (Davis Vanguard)
- Bill gets its first victory (CalBike)
- San Jose restaurant owner don’t want the cars to come back (ABC7)
- Same everywhere (LA Times)
- Cerritos College gets state grant to develop its clean transportation training programs (Press Telegram)
- Work scheduled to close gap on Calistoga-to-St. Helena bike trail (Napa Valley Register)
- Opponents have tried everything to undermine bike lane project in San Diego (unsuccessfully) (San Diego Magazine)
- Boy, who’da thought infrastructure could stir up so much interest (Planetizen)
- Plan would reduce car dependency (CNN)
- Instead of cynicism, plan offers vision (Brookings)
- How to pay for it (Car and Driver)
- Latino areas devastated by COVID are reopening, slowly and cautiously (LA Times)
- Care work is climate work (New Republic)
- Some cities are turning off their lights to save the birds (NY Times)
- Is Tiger getting “special treatment” after crashing is car? (Washington Post)
