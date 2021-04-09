Today’s Headlines

  • Do carpool lanes reduce traffic? Or induce more of it? (Spectrum News)
  • Highway 1 along Big Sur coast to reopen by April 30 (KTLA5)
  • Huntington Beach to allow e-bikes on bike path (LA Times)
  • CHP to conduct an “enhanced primary collision factor enforcement campaign” on Hwy 101 – that is, ticket speeders and other law breakers (Lake County News)
  • Fresno needs zero-emission vehicles for all (Fresno Bee)
  • Proposed Tejon Ranch housing development loses a legal battle – had claimed that cap-and-trade would somehow undo any GHG emissions it induced (LA Times)
  • The mess that is the Ballona Wetlands natural gas storage field (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF