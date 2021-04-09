Today’s Headlines

Do carpool lanes reduce traffic? Or induce more of it? (Spectrum News)

Highway 1 along Big Sur coast to reopen by April 30 (KTLA5)

Huntington Beach to allow e-bikes on bike path (LA Times)

CHP to conduct an “enhanced primary collision factor enforcement campaign” on Hwy 101 – that is, ticket speeders and other law breakers (Lake County News)

Fresno needs zero-emission vehicles for all (Fresno Bee)

Proposed Tejon Ranch housing development loses a legal battle – had claimed that cap-and-trade would somehow undo any GHG emissions it induced (LA Times)

The mess that is the Ballona Wetlands natural gas storage field (LA Times)

