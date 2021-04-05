Today’s Headlines
- Santa Cruz still pondering plan for electric passenger rail (Mass Transit Magazine)
- Costa Mesa seeks feedback on pedestrian hazards (LA Times)
- Time to get rid of diesel back-up generators (CalMatters)
- Newsom asked for a bill to ban fracking, may get much more than that (LA Times)
- Biden’s infrastructure bill addresses inequality (Politico)
- The plan only meets part of the huge need (Urban Wire)
- How it could affect California’s high-speed rail (Mercury News)
- Will people actually “go back” to mass transit?? (Autoblog)
- It’s an “uphill task” to get Americans to switch to trains and buses, says the Business Times
- Can Biden change our car-loving habits??? (New York Times)
- Hot Cars asks whether a tax credit could ever get people out of cars and onto e-bikes
- How the infrastructure plan could pass (Vox)
