  • Santa Cruz still pondering plan for electric passenger rail (Mass Transit Magazine)
  • Costa Mesa seeks feedback on pedestrian hazards (LA Times)
  • Time to get rid of diesel back-up generators (CalMatters)
  • Newsom asked for a bill to ban fracking, may get much more than that (LA Times)
  • Biden’s infrastructure bill addresses inequality (Politico)
  • The plan only meets part of the huge need (Urban Wire)
  • How it could affect California’s high-speed rail (Mercury News)
  • Will people actually “go back” to mass transit?? (Autoblog)
  • It’s an “uphill task” to get Americans to switch to trains and buses, says the Business Times
  • Can Biden change our car-loving habits??? (New York Times)
  • Hot Cars asks whether a tax credit could ever get people out of cars and onto e-bikes
  • How the infrastructure plan could pass (Vox)

