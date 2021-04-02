Today’s Headlines
- CARB proposes EV rule for Uber, Lyft (Freightwaves)
- Gas plants, rising heat, energy use, climate change – all connected, and a mess (LA Times)
- California continues to approve oil tanks in low-income communities (Capital and Main)
- Kern Co Supervisors, after speeding up oil drilling permits, attack tax breaks for solar power (Bakersfield)
- Feds: Don’t give Metro money to keep widening freeways (LA Times)
- How Biden’s infrastructure plan could help the Bay Area (KCRW)
- Plan includes money for walking and biking (Rails to Trails)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF