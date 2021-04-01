Today’s Headlines

Learning to ride a bike eased my chronic anxiety (Bon Appetit)

Utah and North Dakota adopt bicycle safety stop law (Bicycle Retailer)

What Biden’s infrastructure plan has for transit (Mass Transit) and for the fight against climate change (Axios) Transportation for America‘s take: good stuff, details matter

New bill would sharply limit Ellis Act evictions in CA (SF Chronicle)

Fresno is the nation’s hottest housing market, with rents spiking (LA Times)

Landlords in San Diego refuse rent-relief money, putting struggling tenants in a bind (inewssource)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF