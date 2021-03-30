Today’s Headlines

Bikes are ten times more important for lowering emissions than electric vehicles (The Conversation)

Assembly bill would simplify fares across Bay Area transit agencies (Local News Matters)

Stanford’s student senate calls for campus-wide carbon pricing (Stanford Daily)

More transportation allocations: For Seaside Broadway Avenue Complete Streets Corridor (Monterey Herald) For projects in Caltrans District 5 (News Press)

Needed: Standards for electric charging stations (Vice)

Transit agencies offer free rides to get vaccinated (Mass Transit)

Scary warnings about a new COVID surge (LA Times)

Berkeley’s youngest students return to the classroom (KQED)

