Today’s Headlines

  • Bikes are ten times more important for lowering emissions than electric vehicles (The Conversation)
  • Assembly bill would simplify fares across Bay Area transit agencies (Local News Matters)
  • Stanford’s student senate calls for campus-wide carbon pricing (Stanford Daily)
  • More transportation allocations:
  • Needed: Standards for electric charging stations (Vice)
  • Transit agencies offer free rides to get vaccinated (Mass Transit)
  • Scary warnings about a new COVID surge (LA Times)
  • Berkeley’s youngest students return to the classroom (KQED)

