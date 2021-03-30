Today’s Headlines
- Bikes are ten times more important for lowering emissions than electric vehicles (The Conversation)
- Assembly bill would simplify fares across Bay Area transit agencies (Local News Matters)
- Stanford’s student senate calls for campus-wide carbon pricing (Stanford Daily)
- More transportation allocations:
- For Seaside Broadway Avenue Complete Streets Corridor (Monterey Herald)
- For projects in Caltrans District 5 (News Press)
- Needed: Standards for electric charging stations (Vice)
- Transit agencies offer free rides to get vaccinated (Mass Transit)
- Scary warnings about a new COVID surge (LA Times)
- Berkeley’s youngest students return to the classroom (KQED)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF