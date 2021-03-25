Today’s Headlines

  • Canoga Park gets a big Active Transportation Program award (KFI)
  • Pandemic led to declines in carbon emissions, but that’s over now (KQED)
  • US DOT begins undoing Trump-era restrictions on its work (Transport Topics)
  • Equity in transportation matters (Roll Call)
  • Roads are getting deadlier for pedestrians, especially for people of color (NPR)
  • Tourist cities want restrictions on AirBnB (CNN)
  • Public transit is adapting to the future (GovTech)
  • Maybe small local businesses will thrive? (Tech Crunch)
  • Frito-Lay replaces diesel trucks at Modesto facility with electric, CNG (Transport Topics, Frito-Lay)
  • The long fight against race-based housing discrimination (Grist)
  • Marin County is next to launch a basic guaranteed income program (SF Chronicle)
  • Elon Musk (and other billionaires) named as profiteers from pandemic (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF