Canoga Park gets a big Active Transportation Program award (KFI)

Pandemic led to declines in carbon emissions, but that’s over now (KQED)

US DOT begins undoing Trump-era restrictions on its work (Transport Topics)

Equity in transportation matters (Roll Call)

Roads are getting deadlier for pedestrians, especially for people of color (NPR)

Tourist cities want restrictions on AirBnB (CNN)

Public transit is adapting to the future (GovTech)

Maybe small local businesses will thrive? (Tech Crunch)

Frito-Lay replaces diesel trucks at Modesto facility with electric, CNG (Transport Topics, Frito-Lay)

The long fight against race-based housing discrimination (Grist)

Marin County is next to launch a basic guaranteed income program (SF Chronicle)

Elon Musk (and other billionaires) named as profiteers from pandemic (SF Chronicle)

