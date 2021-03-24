Today’s Headlines

  • State bill would help transit riders by connecting Bay Area fare systems (SF Examiner)
  • CA, US Justice Dept in talks to settle lawsuit over promised HSR funding (Reuters)
  • Carpool lanes encourage EVs, but also inequity (Governing)
  • New center aims to assist in California’s transition to electric vehicles (GovTech)
  • Cover California canals with solar panels? Study that (High Country News)
  • California’s last nuclear plant is poised to shut down. What next? (Utility Dive)
  • Environmental damage by fossil fuel industry, not paid for, is a $600B annual subsidy (ArsTechnica)
  • Oakland launches guaranteed basic income program (SF Chronicle)
  • US Census will be six months late, delaying redistricting process (Capitol Weekly)
  • We could solve homelessness if we wanted to (Slate)
  • Bills to create more affordable housing in California (CalMatters)
  • Start cutting water use, California (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF