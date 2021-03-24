Today’s Headlines
- State bill would help transit riders by connecting Bay Area fare systems (SF Examiner)
- CA, US Justice Dept in talks to settle lawsuit over promised HSR funding (Reuters)
- Carpool lanes encourage EVs, but also inequity (Governing)
- New center aims to assist in California’s transition to electric vehicles (GovTech)
- Cover California canals with solar panels? Study that (High Country News)
- California’s last nuclear plant is poised to shut down. What next? (Utility Dive)
- Environmental damage by fossil fuel industry, not paid for, is a $600B annual subsidy (ArsTechnica)
- Oakland launches guaranteed basic income program (SF Chronicle)
- US Census will be six months late, delaying redistricting process (Capitol Weekly)
- We could solve homelessness if we wanted to (Slate)
- Bills to create more affordable housing in California (CalMatters)
- Start cutting water use, California (Sacramento Bee)
