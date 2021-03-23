Today’s Headlines
- The power of bike education (Yes!)
- Biden team prepares $3T stimulus bill (NY Times)
- California agencies could reap windfall from Biden infrastructure plan (LA Times)
- Buttigieg: We should be designing for people, not cars (Forbes)
- CA senators urge Biden to set a date to end sales of gas-powered vehicles (Detroit News, Law360)
- Analyze outcomes of transportation funding, not just how much there is (Transportation for America)
- California ramping up highway widening projects: In Sacramento, it’s Highway 50 (Sacramento Bee)
- L.A.’s transit advocates’ hard work is paying off (Transit Center)
- San Jose connects parking policy with climate (Greenbelt)
- Diverging diamond dystopia (CNU)
- Are California oil companies complying with the law? Who knows? (Desert Sun)
- Oil companies begin their annual meetings, reluctantly pretending to care about the environment (Union of Concerned Scientists)
