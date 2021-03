Today’s Headlines

LA City Council Transpo Chair Hosts Transit Advocates on His Podcast (What’s Next L.A.?)

California Is About to Get $151 Billion in Federal Aid (SacBee)

Truck Drivers File OSHA Complaint Over Working Conditions (LB Post)

Encinitas Traffic Commissioner Pushes Roundabouts for Safety (Union-Tribune)

New CAL Covid Tiers Rely on the Honor System (Union-Tribune)

NIMBYs Trump Progressives in Silicon Valley (SJSpotlight)

Schmitt: With Technology Advancements, Vision Zero within Reach if We Have the Will (Planetizen)

HSR Could Get Over $200 Billion from Feds (SmartCitiesDive)

Letter in Support of High Speed Rail (OC Register)

