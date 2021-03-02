Today’s Headlines

  • SF Muni is suffering (Mission Local)
  • Lime plans to expand its e-bikes in multiple cities (The Verge)
  • Why shouldn’t the government help people get on e-bikes? (Slate)
  • Hey cities, don’t stop innovating as COVID declines (CityLab)
  • Some cities switching to life-affirming economies (Resilience)
  • California is on an upzoning… spree? (CityLab)
  •  Lifecycle waste: Fossil fuel vehicles vs battery electric (there’s no contest) (Guardian)
  • A federal climate unit could manage risks and costs (Brookings)
  • CARB looking for ways to expand cap-and-trade despite its limitations (CalMatters)
  • Industry can increase profits under cap-and-trade policies (Deseret News)

