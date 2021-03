Today’s Headlines

Happy Camp in Siskiyou County anticipates ATP grant for sidewalks, bike lanes, crossings (Siskiyou Daily)

Coastal Commission approves improvements to trail to Mavericks beach in Half Moon Bay (San Mateo Daily Journal)

Madera school district is switching to electric school buses (Madera Tribune)

Paying community members for their time (ShelterForce)

Court dismisses lawsuit against L.A.’s data-sharing requirement (Cities Today)

More states follow California’s lead on emission standards (The Hill)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF