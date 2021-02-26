Today’s Headlines
- CA cap-and-trade auction sells out for second time in a row – with detailed explanation of the program (EDF)
- Oxnard school district buses go electric (Valdosta Daily Times)
- Anaheim Transportation Network moves towards all-electric transit (Mass Transit)
- Transit could be a winner under Democrats’ COVID stimulus plan (SF Chronicle)
- The growing importance of bike infrastructure (Sonoma County Gazette)
- Most of those new USPS trucks won’t be electric, and that’s a problem (Bloomberg)
- “Opportunity zones” aren’t doing distressed communities much good (Pew)
- A dive into how Sacramento’s zoning reform would work (Capital Public Radio)
- How SF plans to redirect law enforcement money to Black residents (SF Chronicle)
- Air Board tells growers to end ag waste burns by 2025 (CalMatters)
- More on auditor report re state’s inability to meet GHG reduction goals (Green Car Congress)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF