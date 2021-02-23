Today’s Headlines

  • Huge benefits to everyone if we made it safe for more people walk, bike, e-bike, and scoot (Planetizen)
  • Payments for low-income residents approved, to be signed today by Gov Newsom (SF Chronicle)
  • Housing policy on California’s legislative agenda (Terner Center)
  • Capitol Corridor train plans schedule changes for spring, but not yet back to pre-pandemic service
  • Report: Why California’s electricity prices are high (SF Chronicle)
  • CA law requires diversity on corporate boards, but new hires are still mostly white (SF Chronicle)
  • Affluent people are grabbing up L.A.’s vaccine access codes meant for low-income and people of color (LA Times)
  • Berkeley to consider sweeping police reforms (and eliminating single family zoning) (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley survey finds Inland Empire residents favor requiring masks, no inside dining to fight COVID (Daily Bulletin)
  • What happens when corporations play a role in developing street map apps (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF