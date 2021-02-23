Today’s Headlines

Huge benefits to everyone if we made it safe for more people walk, bike, e-bike, and scoot (Planetizen)

Payments for low-income residents approved, to be signed today by Gov Newsom (SF Chronicle)

Housing policy on California’s legislative agenda (Terner Center)

Capitol Corridor train plans schedule changes for spring, but not yet back to pre-pandemic service

Report: Why California’s electricity prices are high (SF Chronicle)

CA law requires diversity on corporate boards, but new hires are still mostly white (SF Chronicle)

Affluent people are grabbing up L.A.’s vaccine access codes meant for low-income and people of color (LA Times)

Berkeley to consider sweeping police reforms (and eliminating single family zoning) (SF Chronicle)

UC Berkeley survey finds Inland Empire residents favor requiring masks, no inside dining to fight COVID (Daily Bulletin)

What happens when corporations play a role in developing street map apps (CityLab)

