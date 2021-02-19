Today’s Headlines
- Bicycling in L.A. is tough, could be so much better (The Guardian)
- More on proposed fracking ban (Mercury News)
- Video: How highways make traffic worse (Vox)
- Reallocate road space to more sustainable modes, and traffic evaporates (CityFix)
- In cities that rely on income from parking, traffic fines, less traffic means less revenue (Route Fifty)
- CA bill would encourage multiunit housing (SF Chronicle)
- Ending single family zoning in Berkeley, SF? (SF Chronicle)
- Auto dealerships consider building housing atop their lots (Mercury News)
- Links between housing insecurity, not enough sleep, and health (CityLab)
