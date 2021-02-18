Today’s Headlines
- More on proposed fracking ban (Transport Topics, KQED)
- Pay for transit – and parking – via Google Maps? (The Verge)
- Three immediate steps to cut carbon within 20 years (San Diego Union Tribune)
- West Hollywood will ban cars on part of Robertson Blvd on the weekends (LAist)
- Who drives cars, and who gets hit by them – and why (Greater Greater Washington)
- Berkeley’s exclusionary zoning is a legacy of racism, and needs to go (Berkeleyside)
- Urban deliveries are up; there’s not enough thought put into designing for them (Transport Topics)
