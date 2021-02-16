Today’s Headlines
- More on a national bill that could give a tax break to bike commuters (Forbes, Gear Junkie)
- Planning for Metro rail extension to Torrance has begun (Daily Breeze)
- Uber wants to screw over its drivers in Europe the way they do in California (Tech Crunch)
- L.A.’s Park to Play Trail: You can walk from Crenshaw to the beach (LAist)
- Town of Gonzalez is working on energy independence (Mercury News)
- Inland Empire warehouses are pushing out green spaces, residential zoning (CalMatters)
- Oh, and also: Inland Empire rents are through the roof (Press-Enterprise)
- What if housing were regulated like cars – and cars like housing? (Pasadena Star-News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF