Today’s Headlines

More on a national bill that could give a tax break to bike commuters (Forbes, Gear Junkie)

Planning for Metro rail extension to Torrance has begun (Daily Breeze)

Uber wants to screw over its drivers in Europe the way they do in California (Tech Crunch)

L.A.’s Park to Play Trail: You can walk from Crenshaw to the beach (LAist)

Town of Gonzalez is working on energy independence (Mercury News)

Inland Empire warehouses are pushing out green spaces, residential zoning (CalMatters)

Oh, and also: Inland Empire rents are through the roof (Press-Enterprise)

What if housing were regulated like cars – and cars like housing? (Pasadena Star-News)

