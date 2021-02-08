Today’s Headlines
- What do new CEQA exemptions in transit-rich areas mean? (Davis Vanguard)
- Welp, says Dick Spotswood, bikes won’t replace cars, but I gotta admit they sure are popular these days (Marin Independent Journal)
- We need to learn from those who don’t drive (The Seattle Times)
- Coachella Valley widens a downtown roadway, but adds trees and sidewalks so it’s “walkable” (Desert Sun)
- What GM’s Super Bowl ad neglected to mention (Heated)
- Global warming breaks glacier, flooding towns in India (LA Times)
- Why did the housing market get so hot during COVID? (Vox)
