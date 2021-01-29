Today’s Headlines

  • BART, Capitol Corridor launch new program to improve, increase passenger rail service in Bay, Sacramento Areas (Mass Transit)
  • City of Berkeley removes (most) required off-street parking minimums (Berkeleyside)
  • Building political will to act on road safety (TheCityFix)
  • More on California bill to require corporate accountability on emissions (KQED)
  • What happens when the price of carbon allowances is too low (The Conversation)
    • And other problems with using the market to control emissions (KNKX)
  • Oil and gas companies say they want to work with Biden on climate – but they don’t really (Boiling Point)
  • Every day will be Climate Day in the new White House (Politico)
  • GM’s pledge on green cars is important, even if it is weak (EDF)
  • More COVID relief money went to Orange County sheriffs than to health workers (Voice of OC)

