Today’s Headlines

Fatigue, burnout, exhaustion: we ask a lot of hospital staffs (LA Daily News)

Emissions went down during pandemic–except for SUVs. Emissions from SUVs have gone up (NPR)

Electric bikes may soon outsell cars in Europe (Electrek)

CA Rep McCarthy, after thinking on it, now says Trump did not incite the mob at the Capitol (LA Times)

No, 10,000 jobs did not evaporate with the end of the Keystone Pipeline. The fight against climate disinformation will be exhausting (Heated)

Pete Buttigieg shines in confirmation hearing for Secretary of Transportation (clip: C-Span)

But raise the damn gas tax already (Jalopnik)

A carbon tax is not impossible, either (CNBC)

Net zero buildings can save money, but developers may not be on board (Planetizen)

What Biden can do to bridge urban-rural divide (The Conversation)

