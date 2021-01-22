Today’s Headlines
- Fatigue, burnout, exhaustion: we ask a lot of hospital staffs (LA Daily News)
- Emissions went down during pandemic–except for SUVs. Emissions from SUVs have gone up (NPR)
- Electric bikes may soon outsell cars in Europe (Electrek)
- CA Rep McCarthy, after thinking on it, now says Trump did not incite the mob at the Capitol (LA Times)
- No, 10,000 jobs did not evaporate with the end of the Keystone Pipeline. The fight against climate disinformation will be exhausting (Heated)
- Pete Buttigieg shines in confirmation hearing for Secretary of Transportation (clip: C-Span)
- But raise the damn gas tax already (Jalopnik)
- A carbon tax is not impossible, either (CNBC)
- Net zero buildings can save money, but developers may not be on board (Planetizen)
- What Biden can do to bridge urban-rural divide (The Conversation)
