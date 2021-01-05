Today’s Headlines

Advancing equitable transportation (Urban Wire)

San Joaquin Valley transit agencies partner on a single ticket app (Government Technology)

New Years’ Eve fatalities prompts calls for better pedestrian safety in SF (KTVU)

Thanks, Prop 22: Grocery stores begin replacing drivers with contractors (Knock LA)

Sacramento’s emerging plan for homeless shelters and emergency homeless funding (Sacramento Bee)

Annual homeless counts are being canceled because of COVID risks (SF Chronicle)

COVID cases in Riverside County are setting records (Press-Enterprise)

Planning for the next blackouts (LA Times)

The new clout of environmental justice groups (KQED)

Op-Ed: Treat fossil fuels like nukes (LA Times)

