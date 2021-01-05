Today’s Headlines
- Advancing equitable transportation (Urban Wire)
- San Joaquin Valley transit agencies partner on a single ticket app (Government Technology)
- New Years’ Eve fatalities prompts calls for better pedestrian safety in SF (KTVU)
- Thanks, Prop 22: Grocery stores begin replacing drivers with contractors (Knock LA)
- Sacramento’s emerging plan for homeless shelters and emergency homeless funding (Sacramento Bee)
- Annual homeless counts are being canceled because of COVID risks (SF Chronicle)
- COVID cases in Riverside County are setting records (Press-Enterprise)
- Planning for the next blackouts (LA Times)
- The new clout of environmental justice groups (KQED)
- Op-Ed: Treat fossil fuels like nukes (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF